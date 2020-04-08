Daily Crunch: Jack Dorsey announces $1B relief fund
Wednesday, 8 April 2020 () The CEO of Twitter and Square makes a major commitment to COVID-19 relief, Tesla shuts down its U.S. factories until May and PlayStation unveils its latest controller. Here’s your Daily Crunch for April 8, 2020. 1. Jack Dorsey creates $1B COVID-19 relief fund using Square equity Jack Dorsey announced in a series of tweets that […]
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey has pledged $1 billion to coronavirus relief, universal basic income, and girls' education.
Business Insider reports that millionaires, billionaires, and tech luminaries are applauding Dorsey.
Dorsey said the new fund will be backed by his Square equity. He estimates...
