Disney Plus already has 50 million subscribers around the world, even though it only launched 5 months ago (DIS) Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Disney Plus already has 50 million subscribers, the company announced on Wednesday.

· The milestone comes as the company has expanded into new markets in Europe and India, and just after it reported 28.6 million new subscribers in February.

· Disney Plus is particularly important right now as the company's parks and... · Disney Plus already has 50 million subscribers, the company announced on Wednesday.· The milestone comes as the company has expanded into new markets in Europe and India, and just after it reported 28.6 million new subscribers in February.· Disney Plus is particularly important right now as the company's parks and 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this DMF aka Sarah RT @Bkmalegamwala: Disney Plus officially launched April 3 in India, India already accounted for approximately 8 million of Disney Plus’ 5… 6 minutes ago Libre Informacion #Disney Plus already has 50 million subscribers around the world, even though it only launched 5 months ago (DIS)… https://t.co/MR2sC4sq2C 19 minutes ago # Eagle feather RT @Variety: Disney Plus hoped to have 60-90 million subscribers by 2024. It's already at 50 million https://t.co/s79imrThkQ https://t.co/G… 22 minutes ago Media Simplicity Disney Plus already has 50 million subscribers around the world, even though it only launched 5 months ago (DIS) https://t.co/Y7S0ymIfoN 24 minutes ago