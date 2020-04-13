Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Amazon is waitlisting new grocery delivery customers to help it keep up with a surge in demand (AMZN)

Amazon is waitlisting new grocery delivery customers to help it keep up with a surge in demand (AMZN)

Business Insider Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Amazon is waitlisting new grocery delivery customers to help it keep up with a surge in demand (AMZN)· Amazon is temporarily waitlisting all new grocery-delivery customers to meet a surge in demand. 
· The company announced Sunday that new Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods customers will need to request an invitation to use the company's online ordering services.
· The change is one of several Amazon is making to help its...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PavelNosok

Pavel Nosok Amazon is waitlisting new grocery delivery customers to help it keep up with a surge in demand (AMZN)… https://t.co/gM6vL6LvhX 20 minutes ago

TINAmazonNews

TIN-Amazon News Feed Amazon is waitlisting new grocery delivery customers to help it keep up with a surge in demand (AMZN (Avery Hartman… https://t.co/9T0iOV7sJR 1 hour ago

jazzdrummer420

Jazz Drummer Amazon is waitlisting new grocery delivery customers to help it keep up with a surge in demand (AMZN) https://t.co/nSoJN1UssC 2 hours ago

RealBenGilbert

Ben Gilbert Once again, for the folks in the back: If you are able to grocery shop for yourself at the grocery store, you don't… https://t.co/WdWfeVsT0k 2 hours ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Amazon is waitlisting new grocery delivery customers to help it keep up with a surge in demand (AMZN)… https://t.co/KtEniyGyR3 2 hours ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Amazon is waitlisting new grocery delivery customers to help it keep up with a surge in demand (AMZN)… https://t.co/Yt4EMVJmA5 2 hours ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Amazon is waitlisting new grocery delivery customers to help it keep up with a surge in demand (AMZN)… https://t.co/P4AgsHy3Cx 2 hours ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT Amazon is waitlisting new grocery delivery customers to help it keep up with a surge in demand (AMZN)… https://t.co/CLNP1McBo9 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.