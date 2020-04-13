Morgan Stanley just released a comprehensive timeline of the coronavirus outbreak. Here's when analysts think the US will increase testing, get a vaccine, and finally return to work.
· It starts with US cases peaking in the next couple days and ends with the coronavirus fading at the end of March 2021, as a vaccine become broadly available.
· Outbreaks will look dramatically different from state...