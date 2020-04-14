Global  

Amazon sees first warehouse worker death from COVID-19 disease as calls for safer working conditions mount (AMZN)

Business Insider Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Amazon sees first warehouse worker death from COVID-19 disease as calls for safer working conditions mount (AMZN)· Gerard Tuzara, an operations manager at Amazon's Hawthorne facility, died of the coronavirus disease on March 31, Business Insider has learned.
· It's the first known case of death for an Amazon employee from the coronavirus disease.
· Tuzara's death comes at a time when Amazon is facing growing criticism for its working...
