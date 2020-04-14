Amazon sees first warehouse worker death from COVID-19 disease as calls for safer working conditions mount (AMZN) Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Gerard Tuzara, an operations manager at Amazon's Hawthorne facility, died of the coronavirus disease on March 31, Business Insider has learned.

· It's the first known case of death for an Amazon employee from the coronavirus disease.

· Gerard Tuzara, an operations manager at Amazon's Hawthorne facility, died of the coronavirus disease on March 31, Business Insider has learned.· It's the first known case of death for an Amazon employee from the coronavirus disease.· Tuzara's death comes at a time when Amazon is facing growing criticism for its working

