An emergency measure just passed that will require San Francisco to rent 7,000 hotel rooms to house its entire homeless population during the COVID-19 public health crisis

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 () · An emergency measure just passed in San Francisco that will require the city to find and rent 7,000 hotel rooms to house and protect the city's homeless population during the COVID-19 public health crisis.
· The city's Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to pass the ordinance, which gives San Francisco until April 26 to...