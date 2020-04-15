Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > An emergency measure just passed that will require San Francisco to rent 7,000 hotel rooms to house its entire homeless population during the COVID-19 public health crisis

An emergency measure just passed that will require San Francisco to rent 7,000 hotel rooms to house its entire homeless population during the COVID-19 public health crisis

Business Insider Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
An emergency measure just passed that will require San Francisco to rent 7,000 hotel rooms to house its entire homeless population during the COVID-19 public health crisis· An emergency measure just passed in San Francisco that will require the city to find and rent 7,000 hotel rooms to house and protect the city's homeless population during the COVID-19 public health crisis.
· The city's Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to pass the ordinance, which gives San Francisco until April 26 to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

f4wsupersonic

Rick Cobos RT @losivad: @pamica @SawyerHackett @GavinNewsom An emergency measure just passed that will require San Francisco to rent 7,000 hotel rooms… 10 minutes ago

SheShe17

Wake me in 4 years An emergency measure just passed that will require San Francisco to rent 7,000 hotel rooms to house its entire home… https://t.co/JyoIdy6TVN 10 minutes ago

SHSHANK_GAURV

SHSHANK GAURV✨🔄 🐅🌟🔗🔺 An emergency measure just passed that will require San Francisco to rent 7,000 hotel rooms to house its entire home… https://t.co/A9oUMzlgKL 19 minutes ago

losivad

Liddle’ lo sivad #tRumpResign 🆘🍑 @pamica @SawyerHackett @GavinNewsom An emergency measure just passed that will require San Francisco to rent 7,000… https://t.co/kA78e5miHu 38 minutes ago

PhotosByCooper

James Cooper RT @KatieCanales1: An emergency measure just passed in #SanFrancisco that calls for the city to find and rent 7,000 hotel rooms to house an… 50 minutes ago

KatieCanales1

Katie Canales An emergency measure just passed in #SanFrancisco that calls for the city to find and rent 7,000 hotel rooms to hou… https://t.co/ssSeCMKYEL 51 minutes ago

insidernews

Insider News An emergency measure just passed that will require San Francisco to rent 7,000 hotel rooms to house its entire home… https://t.co/s2oNSICAe8 57 minutes ago

BenKey8

Ben Key Republicans just after the previous stimulus package was passed. "Let’s let this bill work." {Minority Leader Kevi… https://t.co/D6OV6v5Jnd 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.