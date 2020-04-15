Global  

Amazon may have to shut all warehouses in France after a court order that it can only ship essential items

Business Insider Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Amazon may have to shut all warehouses in France after a court order that it can only ship essential items· A French court ruled on Tuesday that Amazon is not taking the proper precautions to protect its warehouse workers from the coronavirus.
· The court said Amazon will be limited to shipping only essential items like medicine, food, and hygiene products.
· Amazon said it is appealing the decision, and warned that it may shut...
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Amazon May Close All French Warehouses After Court Ruling

Amazon May Close All French Warehouses After Court Ruling 00:45

 According to Business Insider, on Tuesday a French court sided with a French Labor Union, saying that Amazon was not taking precautions to protect its workers against COVID-19. The court ruled that Amazon limit its to shipping only essential items like medicine, food, and hygiene products. Amazon...

