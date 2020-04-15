Amazon may have to shut all warehouses in France after a court order that it can only ship essential items
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 () · A French court ruled on Tuesday that Amazon is not taking the proper precautions to protect its warehouse workers from the coronavirus.
· The court said Amazon will be limited to shipping only essential items like medicine, food, and hygiene products.
· Amazon said it is appealing the decision, and warned that it may shut...
According to Business Insider, on Tuesday a French court sided with a French Labor Union, saying that Amazon was not taking precautions to protect its workers against COVID-19.
The court ruled that Amazon limit its to shipping only essential items like medicine, food, and hygiene products.
Amazon...
