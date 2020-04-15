Amazon may have to shut all warehouses in France after a court order that it can only ship essential items

· A French court ruled on Tuesday that Amazon is not taking the proper precautions to protect its warehouse workers from the coronavirus.

· The court said Amazon will be limited to shipping only essential items like medicine, food, and hygiene products.

Amazon said it is appealing the decision, and warned that it may shut all French warehouses.



