With no passengers to transport, Silicon Valley's tech bus drivers are being paid to stay home. But it's unclear how long Google, Apple and Facebook will keep them on for the ride. (GOOG, GOOGL)

Business Insider Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
· Shuttle drivers for Google, Apple, Facebook and more are being paid to stay home, but as contractors don't get a direct line to these tech companies, they're now relying on their employers and unions to fight for their wages.
· 'Sometimes we don't get a straight answer from our company': Drivers are worried that payments...
