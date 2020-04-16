Goldman Sachs just partnered with JetBlue to offer another way for consumers to book now, pay later. Here are 9 ways startups, banks, and airlines are offering customers new ways to finance future vacations. Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Goldman Sachs' Marcus has partnered with JetBlue to offer installment loans on vacations.

· JetBlue is the first partner of MarcusPay, Goldman's new point-of-sale finance product.

Using MarcusPay, consumers can finance purchases above $750 in monthly fixed-rate installments over 12 or 18 months, with no additional

