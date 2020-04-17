Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Conspiracy theories blaming Bill Gates for the coronavirus pandemic are exploding online

Conspiracy theories blaming Bill Gates for the coronavirus pandemic are exploding online

Business Insider Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Conspiracy theories blaming Bill Gates for the coronavirus pandemic are exploding online· Conspiracy theories linking Bill Gates to the coronavirus pandemic have surged online, analysis done for the New York Times suggests.
· The analysis found 16,000 Facebook posts blaming Gates for the virus, and ten YouTube videos espousing the theory had collectively garnered 5 million views.
· Bill Gates has been...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.