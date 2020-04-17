Global  

Elon Musk lashed out at reports that he never delivered ventilators to California hospitals. Here's what's going on, and why Musk's ventilator efforts have become controversial. (TSLA)

Business Insider Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Elon Musk lashed out at reports that he never delivered ventilators to California hospitals. Here's what's going on, and why Musk's ventilator efforts have become controversial. (TSLA)· Elon Musk is calling out a report that he didn't follow through on his promise to deliver ventilators to hospitals in California. 
· CNN cited a report from the Sacramento Bee that the governor's office said no California hospital had received the 1,000 ventilators Musk promised last month. 
· Musk posted what he said...
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Tesla Has Sent Over 1,000 Ventilators to Hospitals

Tesla Has Sent Over 1,000 Ventilators to Hospitals 00:48

 Tesla Has Sent Over 1,000 Ventilators to Hospitals Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company has donated ventilators to at least 50 hospitals around the country and overseas. Musk said the shipments were based on 'direct requests' from hospital ICU wards. It has been reported that some California...

