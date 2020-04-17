Elon Musk lashed out at reports that he never delivered ventilators to California hospitals. Here's what's going on, and why Musk's ventilator efforts have become controversial. (TSLA)

· Elon Musk is calling out a report that he didn't follow through on his promise to deliver ventilators to hospitals in California.

· CNN cited a report from the Sacramento Bee that the governor's office said no California hospital had received the 1,000 ventilators Musk promised last month.

