SpaceX's Starlink satellites are visible across western Europe — here's why and how you can spot them flaring in the night sky
Tuesday, 21 April 2020 () · *Elon Musk's space exploration company, SpaceX, plans to launch up to 42,000 satellites into orbit to beam internet down to remote parts of the Earth.*
· *SpaceX has already put close to 200 Starlink satellites into orbit*, and this week British stargazers were startled to see a shimmering trail as the satellites crossed...
The annual Lyrid meteor shower reach its peak on Tuesday (April 21) with 10 to 15 meteors per hour.
Lyrids dazzled the night sky in Wotton-under-Edge, Gloucestershire.
Elon Musk's Starlink satellites are also visible towards the end of the footage.
