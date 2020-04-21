Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > SpaceX's Starlink satellites are visible across western Europe — here's why and how you can spot them flaring in the night sky

SpaceX's Starlink satellites are visible across western Europe — here's why and how you can spot them flaring in the night sky

Business Insider Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
SpaceX's Starlink satellites are visible across western Europe — here's why and how you can spot them flaring in the night sky· *Elon Musk's space exploration company, SpaceX, plans to launch up to 42,000 satellites into orbit to beam internet down to remote parts of the Earth.*
· *SpaceX has already put close to 200 Starlink satellites into orbit*, and this week British stargazers were startled to see a shimmering trail as the satellites crossed...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Lyrid meteor shower AND Starlink satellites light up UK night skies

Lyrid meteor shower AND Starlink satellites light up UK night skies 00:54

 The annual Lyrid meteor shower reach its peak on Tuesday (April 21) with 10 to 15 meteors per hour. Lyrids dazzled the night sky in Wotton-under-Edge, Gloucestershire. Elon Musk's Starlink satellites are also visible towards the end of the footage.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gareth_33

Gareth Gange This will be incredible to see if it happens as predicted and, of course, it is visible. We might see the Starlink… https://t.co/ORSFNBj1Vi 3 minutes ago

Grisham42

Alan Bull Wednesday 22nd April ,We can watch and actual SpaceX rocket launch Starlink satellites live from Cape Canaveral, Fl… https://t.co/oFIxQ2IeIf 1 hour ago

Sjuuuutm

News SpaceX's Starlink satellites are visible across western Europe — here's why and how you can spot them flaring in th… https://t.co/WCvUEAlNq3 2 hours ago

georgethomas26

George Thomas @canadiancarol1 @GMB @ProfBrianCox Though if you're thinking of the lines of satellites, they're @SpaceX's Starlink… https://t.co/lG9eWZC0JT 4 hours ago

TimD001

Tim Dixon For those who really can't sleep.. Wednesday 22 April - 4.04am. Starlink-3 will be visible over the UK for four mi… https://t.co/14lyW3yf17 5 hours ago

philcross2310

Phillip Cross RT @TelegraphTech: #Starlink is visible from the UK this week, but what is @elonmusk's mini-satellite constellation for? @OliviaRudgard ex… 5 hours ago

TelegraphTech

Telegraph Technology Intelligence #Starlink is visible from the UK this week, but what is @elonmusk's mini-satellite constellation for?… https://t.co/EYc5AGvAsO 5 hours ago

OomphWellness

Oomph! Wellness This #EarthDay, how about some stargazing to see the @SpaceX satellites, visible in the skies above the UK for the… https://t.co/B9iGSDngBg 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.