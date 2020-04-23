Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > The wealthiest of Silicon Valley have become super doomsday preppers by buying remote New Zealand properties, getting eye surgeries, and stockpiling ammo and food

The wealthiest of Silicon Valley have become super doomsday preppers by buying remote New Zealand properties, getting eye surgeries, and stockpiling ammo and food

Business Insider Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
The wealthiest of Silicon Valley have become super doomsday preppers by buying remote New Zealand properties, getting eye surgeries, and stockpiling ammo and food· Some of the wealthiest of Silicon Valley have developed a penchant for prepping for the apocalypse in recent years.
· Lasik eye surgery, multimillion-dollar real-estate investments in New Zealand, "go bags" filled with guns and food — they're going all out in the event of a disaster.
· There may be something about...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Report: Silicon Valley on pace to complete less than half of 2019's new commercial space total this year

About one million square feet of Silicon Valley commercial space was completed in the first quarter of 2020, putting the region on pace to complete less than...
bizjournals Also reported by •Business Insider

A tech executive fleeing to his New Zealand doomsday bunker reportedly forgot how to unlock it

A tech executive fleeing to his New Zealand doomsday bunker reportedly forgot how to unlock it· A Silicon Valley tech executive forgot how to unlock his underground bunker in New Zealand, according to a recent report. · Purchasing and converting...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

Rubiconrecruit

Rubicon Consulting The wealthiest of Silicon Valley have become super doomsday preppers by buying remote New Zealand properties, getti… https://t.co/JdY1CET29y 4 days ago

StrictlyVC

StrictlyVC The wealthiest of Silicon Valley have become super doomsday preppers by buying remote New Zealand properties, getti… https://t.co/2qMSRDuX6w 4 days ago

BayAreaStartup

BayAreaStartupEvents RT @aurelienpiat: The wealthiest of Silicon Valley have become super doomsday preppers by buying remote New Zealand proper... https://t.co/… 4 days ago

aurelienpiat

Aurélien The wealthiest of Silicon Valley have become super doomsday preppers by buying remote New Zealand proper... https://t.co/StEoarbgEq #tech 4 days ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT The wealthiest of Silicon Valley have become super doomsday preppers by buying remote New Zealand properties, getti… https://t.co/TP91Nb8UEw 4 days ago

iangodman

Ian Godman (Universal Digital Services) The wealthiest of Silicon Valley have become super doomsday preppers by buying remote New Zealand properties, getti… https://t.co/PAMltjcqD1 4 days ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. The wealthiest of Silicon Valley have become super doomsday preppers by buying remote New Zealand properties, getti… https://t.co/JeHK7jE0KR 4 days ago

wilkinson991

Daniel Wilkinson The wealthiest of Silicon Valley have become super doomsday preppers by buying remote New Zealand properties, getti… https://t.co/2BPCXl3ElF 4 days ago