The wealthiest of Silicon Valley have become super doomsday preppers by buying remote New Zealand properties, getting eye surgeries, and stockpiling ammo and food

Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

· Some of the wealthiest of Silicon Valley have developed a penchant for prepping for the apocalypse in recent years.

· Lasik eye surgery, multimillion-dollar real-estate investments in New Zealand, "go bags" filled with guns and food — they're going all out in the event of a disaster.

· There may be something about... · Some of the wealthiest of Silicon Valley have developed a penchant for prepping for the apocalypse in recent years.· Lasik eye surgery, multimillion-dollar real-estate investments in New Zealand, "go bags" filled with guns and food — they're going all out in the event of a disaster.· There may be something about 👓 View full article

