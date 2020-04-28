The cofounder of a food packaging startup acquired by SoftBank-backed Zume is suing, alleging he was misled about Zume's financial health and never got millions in promised payouts Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· John Lilley, a cofounder of Pivot Packaging, filed a lawsuit against Zume, the troubled robotics startup backed by SoftBank, on April 16.

· The suit, filed in San Francisco Superior Court, alleges that Zume committed fraud by misrepresenting its financials during the acquisition process and didn't pay Pivot Packaging... · John Lilley, a cofounder of Pivot Packaging, filed a lawsuit against Zume, the troubled robotics startup backed by SoftBank, on April 16.· The suit, filed in San Francisco Superior Court, alleges that Zume committed fraud by misrepresenting its financials during the acquisition process and didn't pay Pivot Packaging 👓 View full article

