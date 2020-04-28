Global  

Business Insider Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
The cofounder of a food packaging startup acquired by SoftBank-backed Zume is suing, alleging he was misled about Zume's financial health and never got millions in promised payouts· John Lilley, a cofounder of Pivot Packaging, filed a lawsuit against Zume, the troubled robotics startup backed by SoftBank, on April 16.
· The suit, filed in San Francisco Superior Court, alleges that Zume committed fraud by misrepresenting its financials during the acquisition process and didn't pay Pivot Packaging...
