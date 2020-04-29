How Facebook board member, Trump adviser, and billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel led Silicon Valley's elite to buy doomsday bunkers in New Zealand
|
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
· The Silicon Valley tech elite, perhaps out of mere wealth and circumstance, have begun investing in apocalypse preparations in recent years.
· Buying up real estate to serve as hideaway bunkers is one such step taken — and New Zealand has become a popular place to do so.
· The Valley's enthusiasm for New Zealand as an...