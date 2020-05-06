Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Venture-backed startups are laying off thousands of tech workers as the coronavirus strains finances. Here's a list of all of the startups that are cutting headcount.

Venture-backed startups are laying off thousands of tech workers as the coronavirus strains finances. Here's a list of all of the startups that are cutting headcount.

Business Insider Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Venture-backed startups are laying off thousands of tech workers as the coronavirus strains finances. Here's a list of all of the startups that are cutting headcount.· Venture-backed startups have begun laying off employees, as the coronavirus and the subsequent economic shutdown has wreaked havoc on companies large and small. 
· Business Insider is keeping a list of running list of startups that are slashing headcount. 
· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

**...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

How The Novel Coronavirus Pandemic Is Reshaping Real Estate [Video]

How The Novel Coronavirus Pandemic Is Reshaping Real Estate

The novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically transformed the commercial real estate landscape. According to Business Insider, offices, hotels, and malls have been emptied by the..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:41Published

Recent related news from verified sources

VCs, startups try to find new jobs for tech workers

Startups and the venture capitalists that invest in them are working together to find new employment for tech workers laid of -More- 
SmartBrief

Report: Coronavirus may lead to ‘mass extinction’ of tech startups worldwide

Coronavirus will have devastating effect on startups, causing a drop in venture capital funding across the world, eradicating many businesses altogether, and...
The Next Web


Tweets about this