Experts say the office as we knew it is gone, and companies will need one-way hallways, sneeze guards, and other safety measures to let employees return. Here's what it could look like.
|
Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
· Scores of white-collar employees have acclimated to working from home instead of the office as the coronavirus disease has altered daily rhythms across the world.
· Reopening dates for the workplace are not set in stone, but companies are still readying the office to welcome back employees in an age when physical space is...