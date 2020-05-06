Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Experts say the office as we knew it is gone, and companies will need one-way hallways, sneeze guards, and other safety measures to let employees return. Here's what it could look like.

Business Insider Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Experts say the office as we knew it is gone, and companies will need one-way hallways, sneeze guards, and other safety measures to let employees return. Here's what it could look like.· Scores of white-collar employees have acclimated to working from home instead of the office as the coronavirus disease has altered daily rhythms across the world.
· Reopening dates for the workplace are not set in stone, but companies are still readying the office to welcome back employees in an age when physical space is...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: The new office space: 'exclusion zones' and plexiglass?

The new office space: 'exclusion zones' and plexiglass? 02:09

 Offices could look very different after stay-at-home orders are lifted and employees return to work. Lisa Bernhard has more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Twitter Allows Employees to Work From Home 'Forever' [Video]

Twitter Allows Employees to Work From Home 'Forever'

Amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the social media network has decided to give workers the option to never come back to the office.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Five Companies Adding Employee Benefits To Help With Isolation and Loneliness [Video]

Five Companies Adding Employee Benefits To Help With Isolation and Loneliness

1. Starbucks gave employees 20 free counseling sessions a year. 2. Target employees received a year of access to Daylight and Sleepio apps. 3. Salesforce offered employees access to Plum Village’s..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:35Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Walmart faces wrongful death lawsuit over employee's COVID death

At least five employees at supermarket chains across the country have died as a result of being on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic as essential...
CBS News

Boeing implements safety measures to get employees back to work

Thousands of Boeing employees returned to work this week, and some hope it could serve as a model for companies looking to get back to work. The aerospace giant...
CBS News


Tweets about this

EliRust4

Eli.Rust @GOPChairwoman They knew it all it was Obama's plan. Joe was there being the yes man. You think the people who star… https://t.co/sSDUPcKawJ 7 hours ago

Xperior_X

Xperior by GrowthOps Experts say the office as we knew it is gone and companies will need one-way hallways, sneeze guards, and other saf… https://t.co/DEL0i26Has 18 hours ago

marcia4justice

Marcia We knew Trump shut down Obama's office of pandemic experts, but I was unaware Obama set up 47 anti-pandemic program… https://t.co/icAoyRr5mb 1 day ago

billmcmichael

Bill McMichael There are plenty of reasons to vote @realDonaldTrump out of office this fall. Doing so won't solve all the world's… https://t.co/7x9wnZWBa2 1 day ago

AmerExperience

Eco. Lassi Pensikkala - Creator of AmerExperience Experts say the office as we knew it is gone and companies will need one-way hallways, sneeze guards, and other saf… https://t.co/U3uALnTooU 2 days ago

paima27

Fátima Saldívar A Experts say the #office as we knew it is gone, and companies will need one-way hallways, sneeze guards and other sa… https://t.co/OJB4OHbNJG 2 days ago

HowardStrauber

Howard Strauber RT @TonyVidler: Experts say the office as we knew it is gone and companies will need one-way hallways, sneeze guards, and other safety meas… 2 days ago

TonyVidler

Tony Vidler Experts say the office as we knew it is gone and companies will need one-way hallways, sneeze guards, and other saf… https://t.co/OJmG2je5Z4 2 days ago