Elon Musk and Grimes' favorite plane is the SR-71 Blackbird, a legendary US spy plane that could fly at 3 times the speed of sound. Take a closer look.
|
Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
· Elon Musk and Grimes recently said their favorite plane is the SR-71 Blackbird, citing its supersonic ability and lack of weapons.
· The revelation came as Grimes deciphered the meaning behind the name of her newborn baby, X Æ A-12, with "A-12" being the predecessor aircraft for the Blackbird.
· During its tenure for the...