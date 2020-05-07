Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs has abandoned its ambitious plan for a $900 million high-tech neighborhood in Toronto, following economic uncertainty and years of controversy (GOOG, GOOGL)
· Sidewalk Labs' ambitious $900 million plan to build a high-tech neighbourhood in Toronto has come to an end, as the company abandons plans owing to "economic uncertainties."
· The project, which had been planned since 2017, would have built an internet-connected district on Toronto's waterfront, complete with driverless cars...