Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs has abandoned its ambitious plan for a $900 million high-tech neighborhood in Toronto, following economic uncertainty and years of controversy (GOOG, GOOGL)

Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs has abandoned its ambitious plan for a $900 million high-tech neighborhood in Toronto, following economic uncertainty and years of controversy (GOOG, GOOGL)

Business Insider Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs has abandoned its ambitious plan for a $900 million high-tech neighborhood in Toronto, following economic uncertainty and years of controversy (GOOG, GOOGL)· Sidewalk Labs' ambitious $900 million plan to build a high-tech neighbourhood in Toronto has come to an end, as the company abandons plans owing to "economic uncertainties."
· The project, which had been planned since 2017, would have built an internet-connected district on Toronto's waterfront, complete with driverless cars...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lack Of This Key Utility In Rural America Could Slow Nationwide Economic Recovery [Video]

Lack Of This Key Utility In Rural America Could Slow Nationwide Economic Recovery

Social distancing is accelerating the trend of Americans moving their social and professional lives online. But according to Business Insider, a huge swathe of the population is being left out. As many..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:40Published
A bold plan to empower 1.6 million out-of-school girls in India | Safeena Husain [Video]

A bold plan to empower 1.6 million out-of-school girls in India | Safeena Husain

"Girls' education is the closest thing we have to a silver bullet to help solve some of the world's most difficult problems," says social entrepreneur Safeena Husain. In a visionary talk, she shares..

Credit: TED     Duration: 09:59Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Alphabet’s Sidewalk Labs shuts down Toronto smart city project

Alphabet’s Sidewalk Labs shuts down Toronto smart city projectSidewalk Labs, Alphabet’s smart city subsidiary, is walking away from its ambitious plan to transform a slice of Toronto’s waterfront into a high-tech...
The Verge

Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs pulls out of Toronto 'smart city' project

Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs has pulled out of its Toronto "smart city" project due to economic uncertainty, the subsidiary's chief executive officer said on...
Reuters Also reported by •CBC.caSeattle TimesTechCrunchNYTimes.com

Tweets about this

mannystar7

ryden kingspear RT @businessinsider: Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs has abandoned its ambitious plan for a $900 million high-tech neighborhood in Toronto, follow… 4 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs has abandoned its ambitious plan for a $900 million high-tech neighborhood in Toronto, fol… https://t.co/CDmf2Foiws 18 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs has abandoned its ambitious plan for a $900 million high-tech neighborhood in Toronto, fol… https://t.co/lPnhWiJTYx 18 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs has abandoned its ambitious plan for a $900 million high-tech neighborhood in Toronto, fol… https://t.co/36Zcr6Sqec 29 minutes ago