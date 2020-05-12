How to watch 'Hamilton' when it premieres on Disney Plus in July
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
· A filmed version of "Hamilton," the wildly popular Broadway musical written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, will be making its way to Disney Plus on July 3.
· The movie adaptation, which seeks to emulate the in-person theatrical experience of "Hamilton," is arriving on Disney Plus more than a year before its intended October...
A movie version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway mega-hit musical 'Hamilton' will start streaming on Disney+ one year ahead of its originally planned release date for movie screens. Conway G. Gittens has the details.