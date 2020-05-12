Global  

How to watch 'Hamilton' when it premieres on Disney Plus in July

Business Insider Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
How to watch 'Hamilton' when it premieres on Disney Plus in July 

· A filmed version of "Hamilton," the wildly popular Broadway musical written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, will be making its way to Disney Plus on July 3.
· The movie adaptation, which seeks to emulate the in-person theatrical experience of "Hamilton," is arriving on Disney Plus more than a year before its intended October...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: 'Hamilton' film gets fast-tracked to Disney+

'Hamilton' film gets fast-tracked to Disney+ 01:10

 A movie version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway mega-hit musical 'Hamilton' will start streaming on Disney+ one year ahead of its originally planned release date for movie screens. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

'Hamilton' Movie to Hit Streaming Early, More 'Tiger King' in the Works, Robert Pattinson Talks ‘The Batman’ | THR News [Video]

'Hamilton' Movie to Hit Streaming Early, More 'Tiger King' in the Works, Robert Pattinson Talks ‘The Batman’ | THR News

The film version of 'Hamilton' is coming to Disney+ this summer, more 'Tiger King' could be headed to Netflix and Robert Pattinson opens up his process and portrayal of Batman.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:09Published
'Hamilton' Coming To Disney Plus In July [Video]

'Hamilton' Coming To Disney Plus In July

Angelenos disappointed at missing their shot to see the hit musical “Hamilton” in person -- whose run at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic –..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:59Published

Original Broadway Production of Hamilton To Stream On Disney+ This July!

Hamilton fans get ready – the original Broadway cast and production will soon be available to watch on Disney+! It was just announced that the film version of...
Just Jared Jr

Disney to release 'Hamilton' performance in July on its streaming service

Walt Disney Co will release a film recording of the smash Broadway musical "Hamilton" on its streaming service on July 3, the eve of U.S. Independence Day, the...
Reuters


