Mark Zuckerberg's decision to keep Peter Thiel on Facebook's board was influenced by the self-help book 'Give and Take'

Business Insider Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Mark Zuckerberg's decision to keep Peter Thiel on Facebook's board was influenced by the self-help book 'Give and Take'· Senior Facebook executives have said CEO Mark Zuckerberg decided to keep "contrarian" Peter Thiel on the company's board after reading a self-help book by psychologist Adam Grant. 
· Their comments are reported by BuzzFeed journalist and author Alex Kantrowitz in his book about Facebook, "Always Day One."
· Thiel is a...
