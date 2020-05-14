Mark Zuckerberg's decision to keep Peter Thiel on Facebook's board was influenced by the self-help book 'Give and Take'
Thursday, 14 May 2020 () · Senior Facebook executives have said CEO Mark Zuckerberg decided to keep "contrarian" Peter Thiel on the company's board after reading a self-help book by psychologist Adam Grant.
· Their comments are reported by BuzzFeed journalist and author Alex Kantrowitz in his book about Facebook, "Always Day One."
· Thiel is a...
We are all going through these troubling times, and it can sometimes feel like we are not being heard; but now is your chance! The Wisconsin Historical Society is asking people from all walks of life..
According to Business Insider, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' net worth increased so much during 2020 that he is now the richest person in the world. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index reports that Bezos is now..
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images In late 2018, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced an ambitious plan: to create an independent oversight board... WorldNews Also reported by •Business Insider •The Next Web •Independent •Reuters