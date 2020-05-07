Airbnb has laid off 25% of its staff. Meet CEO Brian Chesky, who cofounded the company in 2008 to help pay his San Francisco apartment's rent and is now worth $4.1 billion.
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () · Airbnb has laid off 25% of its staff, nearly 1,900 people, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
· The vacation rental company, which had planned to go public in 2020, is expected to bring in less than half the revenue it earned in 2019.
· Brian Chesky, the CEO and cofounder of Airbnb, is worth an estimated $4.1 billion,...
Airbnb to Slash 25 Percent of Its Workforce The home-sharing company confirmed the cuts to CNBC, who report almost 1,900 will lose their jobs. CEO Brian Chesky, via company memo CEO Brian Chesky, via company memo Chesky adds that Airbnb will need to adjust with world travel being changed due to the...
According to a memo sent by CEO Brian Chesky, the booking company expects its 2020 revenue will be less than half of what it made in 2019; the company reportedly... SFGate Also reported by •CBS News •The Next Web •NPR •Energy Daily