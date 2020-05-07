Global  

Airbnb has laid off 25% of its staff. Meet CEO Brian Chesky, who cofounded the company in 2008 to help pay his San Francisco apartment's rent and is now worth $4.1 billion.

Thursday, 7 May 2020
Airbnb has laid off 25% of its staff. Meet CEO Brian Chesky, who cofounded the company in 2008 to help pay his San Francisco apartment's rent and is now worth $4.1 billion.· Airbnb has laid off 25% of its staff, nearly 1,900 people, due to the coronavirus pandemic. 
· The vacation rental company, which had planned to go public in 2020, is expected to bring in less than half the revenue it earned in 2019.
· Brian Chesky, the CEO and cofounder of Airbnb, is worth an estimated $4.1 billion,...
News video: Airbnb to Slash 25 Percent of Its Workforce

Airbnb to Slash 25 Percent of Its Workforce 01:25

 Airbnb to Slash 25 Percent of Its Workforce The home-sharing company confirmed the cuts to CNBC, who report almost 1,900 will lose their jobs. CEO Brian Chesky, via company memo CEO Brian Chesky, via company memo Chesky adds that Airbnb will need to adjust with world travel being changed due to the...

Airbnb Lays Off 1,900 Employees [Video]

Airbnb Lays Off 1,900 Employees

On Tuesday, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky told employees that 1,900 people would be laid off due to coronavirus. That accounts for 25% of its workforce. According to Business Insider, laid off employees..

Uber is donating free trips and meals to NHS staff [Video]

Uber is donating free trips and meals to NHS staff

Uber is donating free trips and meals to NHS staff The taxi ride-hailing firm and its sister app Uber Eats are supporting the health service's workforce through the coronavirus pandemic by offering..

Recent related news from verified sources

Airbnb lays off a quarter of its staff

According to a memo sent by CEO Brian Chesky, the booking company expects its 2020 revenue will be less than half of what it made in 2019; the company reportedly...
Read the full memo Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky just sent to staff announcing 1,900 job cuts. It lays out severance details and which teams are getting hit the hardest.

Read the full memo Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky just sent to staff announcing 1,900 job cuts. It lays out severance details and which teams are getting hit the hardest.· Airbnb cut 25% of its workforce on Tuesday as the coronavirus pandemic ravages the travel industry. · CEO Brian Chesky outlined where the company will focus...
