'It's a slap in the face': Amazon is handing out 'Thank you' t-shirts to warehouse workers as it cuts their hazard pay
Saturday, 16 May 2020 () · Amazon has started to phase out policies brought in to help its warehouse staff deal with working during the coronavirus pandemic.
· Last month it ended a policy of unlimited unpaid time off, and this week it announced it will end its $2 per hour wage increase from June.
· Two warehouse employees told Business Insider the...
Reuters Jeff Bezos could become the world's first trillionaire by 2026 if his wealth continues growing at the 34% rate it has in recent years, according to an analysis from Comparisun. That's before accounting for the coronavirus pandemic, which has sent the value of his Amazon shares soaring, and...