Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'It's a slap in the face': Amazon is handing out 'Thank you' t-shirts to warehouse workers as it cuts their hazard pay

Business Insider Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
'It's a slap in the face': Amazon is handing out 'Thank you' t-shirts to warehouse workers as it cuts their hazard pay· Amazon has started to phase out policies brought in to help its warehouse staff deal with working during the coronavirus pandemic.
· Last month it ended a policy of unlimited unpaid time off, and this week it announced it will end its $2 per hour wage increase from June.
· Two warehouse employees told Business Insider the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Jeff Bezos On Track To Become Trillionaire

Jeff Bezos On Track To Become Trillionaire 00:41

 Reuters Jeff Bezos could become the world's first trillionaire by 2026 if his wealth continues growing at the 34% rate it has in recent years, according to an analysis from Comparisun. That's before accounting for the coronavirus pandemic, which has sent the value of his Amazon shares soaring, and...

Recent related videos from verified sources

May Day Strike Amid Pandemic [Video]

May Day Strike Amid Pandemic

Workers from some of the biggest companies in the U.S. held walkouts or sick-outs on Friday in honor of May Day to pressure their employers to improve working conditions and pay amid the coronavirus..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 05:13Published
Amazon, Instacart Workers to Strike Over Payment and Coronavirus Safety [Video]

Amazon, Instacart Workers to Strike Over Payment and Coronavirus Safety

Instacart's strike will be in effect nationwide. For Amazon, workers will stop at a warehouse in Staten Island, New York. where multiple people have tested positive for COVID-19. The strikes come as..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon sends thank you t-shirts to warehouse workers while it ends coronavirus hazard pay

One worker said the gesture did not 'feel sincere' while another described it as a 'slap in the face' after workers have died from the coronavirus
Independent

Amazon will drop its $2 pay raise for warehouse staff after May, and workers say it's too soon

Amazon will drop its $2 pay raise for warehouse staff after May, and workers say it's too soon· Amazon will stop paying warehouse workers an extra $2 per hour at the end of this month. · The pay raise was brought in during March to compensate workers...
Business Insider Also reported by •CP24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

realschoolboyjr

Gadgets Plug 🖥💻📱⌚️🔌🛒 @MrNana_ @_Etidollars 😂 no vex. See as you slap light comot for my face. 18 seconds ago

amoljadhao_

Amol I hate two faced people, It's so hard to decide which face to slap first. 26 seconds ago

mellian1

Mel ❤️🍷🍻🐈🐕 RT @kylegriffin1: Trump's EPA has decided not to limit perchlorate, a chemical that has long been detected in drinking water and linked to… 27 seconds ago

Thorul_Corp

Mar ||🚀 RT @lenalvthr: I support katie mcgrath’s rights, katie mcgrath’s rights to slap me in the face https://t.co/qpzFnH0bo5 37 seconds ago

GhazalaRaza7

GhazalaRaza RT @mmsh_90: #IslamicLawForRapists A big slap on the face of our country, society, and govt. Another daughter raped and died of cruel anima… 56 seconds ago

LeilaLynn_

Leila @hyuckieee It's a stigma we have to face so I made this thought years ago so that I can slap it wherever I go whene… https://t.co/YcffXX0VCO 1 minute ago

Thayalan_Singam

R.Thayalan RT @Black_Action: “So the day I left the white house and I write about how painful it was to sit on that stage. And then a lot of our folks… 2 minutes ago

DrINCsupporter

[email protected] RT @AudaciousQuest: ~ @RahulGandhi gave the migrant workers respect, sent a message that they are not alone. That was a slap on the face of… 3 minutes ago