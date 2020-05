10 things in tech you need to know today Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Monday.



1. *This week Apple is reopening 25 of its US stores plus 12 in Canada, Bloomberg reports.* People going into Apple stores will have their temperatures checked at the door and will be provided with a face mask if they don't have one.

2. *Uber is expected to... Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Monday.1. *This week Apple is reopening 25 of its US stores plus 12 in Canada, Bloomberg reports.* People going into Apple stores will have their temperatures checked at the door and will be provided with a face mask if they don't have one.2. *Uber is expected to 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Henderson Hyundai holds blood drive



Today Henderson Hyundai is hosting a blood drive from 11 a.n. to 3 p.m. Anyone who donates will get a free car wash. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:20 Published 11 hours ago 10 Things You May Not Know About Dr. Fauci



Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has become America’s doctor over the past months, sharing his COVID-19 expertise with the public and.. Credit: Geo Beats Duration: 04:58 Published 2 days ago You Might Like

Tweets about this