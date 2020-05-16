Amazon won't commit to Jeff Bezos testimony over misuse of seller data
Saturday, 16 May 2020 () Congress might want Jeff Bezos to testify over alleged abuses of seller data, but Amazon isn’t exactly leaping at the opportunity. The company has responded (via Reuters) to a House Judiciary Committee letter asking for Bezos’ testimony by saying it...
Reuters Jeff Bezos could become the world's first trillionaire by 2026 if his wealth continues growing at the 34% rate it has in recent years, according to an analysis from Comparisun. That's before accounting for the coronavirus pandemic, which has sent the value of his Amazon shares soaring, and...