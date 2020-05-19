Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering it’d 18W USB-C PD Dual Port Wall Charger for *$12.91 Prime shipped* when code *SYUX6P8F* has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $19, today’s offer saves you 32%, beats the previous price cut by $1, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Aukey’s wall charger features both an 18W USB-C PD port alongside a 2.4A USB-A slot. Taking advantage of both means you’ll be able to quickly refuel a smartphone while charging up a pair of earbuds, a power bank, or some other piece of your everyday carry. Rated 4.3/5 stars.



-More smartphone accessories:-



· Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases hit new lows from* $16*

· Scosche FMFreq Digital FM Transmitter: *$17* (Reg. $25) | Best Buy

· RAVPower 12000mAh Power Bank:* $14* (Reg. $20) | Amazon



· w/ code *9OLM32C7*



· TP-Link’s Kasa bulb brings color lighting to your smart home for *$22* (27% off)

· Aukey 10W Qi Charging Pad:* $6* (Reg. $11) | Amazon



· w/ code * 98ZBNOWH *



· Apple Watch deals start at *$130 *in this 1-day refurb sale

· Aukey 36W Car Charger:* $12* (Reg. $15) | Amazon



· w/ code* VLTJ62UU*



· JBL Pulse 4 RGB + waterproof Bluetooth Speaker is *$150*, today only ($100 off)

· Xiaomi Redmi Airdots Earphones: *$25* (Reg. $30) | Amazon



-Deals still live from yesterday:-



· Anker Memorial Day sale offers deals from *$9* on iPhone and Android essentials

· Aukey 18W USB-C PD Wall Charger: *$7* (Reg. $15) | Amazon



· w/ code *NHLYS6HM*



· Twelve South AirFly connects your AirPods to Nintendo Switch, more for *$30*

· HomePod returns to *$200 *with Siri control, HomeKit, more ($99 off)

· EasyAcc 20000mAh USB-C Power Bank: *$20* (Reg. $40) | Amazon



· w/ code OILK69R3



· Aukey Dual USB Wall Charger 2-pack:* $11* (Reg. $13) | Amazon



· w/ code* ZRZDJA8L*



more…



The post Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 18W USB-C PD Wall Charger $13 (32% off), more appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

