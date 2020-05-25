Smartphone Accessories: Belkin 10W Qi Charging Stand $30 (40% off), more

Monday, 25 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Amazon is currently offering the Belkin Boost Up 10W Qi Wireless Charging Stand for* $29.99 shipped*. Typically selling for $50, today’s offer saves you 40%, is $15 under our previous mention, and a new all-time low. Equipped with up to 10W speeds, this Qi charger can power devices in both portrait and landscape orientations. Those with an iPhone will be able to take advantage of 7.5W charging speeds, and a bundled wall adapter completes the package. Over 635 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.



Save even more when you ditch the Belkin premium and opt for Choetech’s Qi Charging Stand at *$20*. You’ll still benefit from either 10W or 7.5W speeds, but in a more affordable package. Rated 4.1/5 stars.



-More smartphone accessories:-



· UGREEN 18W USB-C 10000mAh Power Bank: *$13* (Reg. $20) | Amazon

· AirPods Pro now at one of Amazon’s best prices ever: *$228 shipped*

· Wemo’s 3-Way HomeKit Light Switch falls to best price in months at *$42*

· Dynex Dual 2.4A USB Wall Outlet 2-Pack: *$15* (Reg. $25) | Best Buy

· Arlo Pro 3 offers HomeKit support, more from *$170 shipped*

· AmazonBasics Ultra-Slim 10W Qi Charing Pad: *$20* (Reg. $30) | Amazon

· Marshall’s Kilburn II Portable Speaker drops to* $210* (30% off), more from *$69*

· Scosche Vehicle Mount: *$35* (Reg. $50) | Best Buy



-Deals still live from the weekend:-



· mophie Charge Stream Pad+: *$30* (Reg. $40) | Amazon

· AirPods with Wireless Charging Case return to Amazon low at* $150* (Reg. $199)

· Aukey Power Strip w/ 6 USB ports: *$37* (Reg. $44) | Amazon



· w/ code *B6TSDDK6*



· Seneo True Wireless Earbuds: *$19* (Reg. $30) | Amazon



· w/ code *ACNS445M*



· mophie Dual Wireless Charging Pad: *$60* (Reg. $80) | Amazon

· Aukey 18W PD Charger:* $10* (Reg. $15) | Amazon



· w/ on-page coupon



· Satechi’s Memorial Day sitewide sale takes up to *20% off* Apple accessories

· RAVPower 22000mAh Power Bank: *$19* (Reg. $30) | Amazon



· w/ code* OCPULYY9*



· Samsung 45W USB-C Wall Charger bundle: *$34* (Reg. $50) | Amazon



more…



The post Smartphone Accessories: Belkin 10W Qi Charging Stand $30 (40% off), more appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

