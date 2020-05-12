Smartphone Accessories: mophie 3-in-1 Qi Charging Pad $112 (20% off), more

Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Amazon currently offers the mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad for *$111.96 shipped*. Also available at Best Buy. Typically selling for $140, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, is the best we’ve seen in months, and matches our previous mention for the 2020 low. Perfect for knocking out all of your nightstand’s power needs, the mophie 3-in-1 wireless charging pad has room for an iPhone, AirPods, and even an Apple Watch. It’ll be able to dish out 7.5W of power to a device with the Qi charging surface, and then a dedicated charging puck lets you refuel your Apple wearable, as well as a divot for AirPods. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 145 customers.



Ditch the mophie tax when you opt for the OLEBR 3-in-1 Charging Stand instead. This model still lets you refuel the same regimen of devices as the featured deal, but without the wireless charging capabilities. Not only does it carry a 4/5 star rating form 3,100 customers, but it’ll only cost you* $27*.



