Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Krasinski’s adorable YouTube series ‘Some Good News’ is moving to CBS All Access

The Verge Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
John Krasinski’s adorable YouTube series ‘Some Good News’ is moving to CBS All AccessViacomCBS is licensing John Krasinski’s heartwarming weekly YouTube series Some Good News, making a once totally free and accessible show now locked behind a streaming paywall.

New episodes of Some Good News will stream exclusively on ViacomCBS’s streaming service, CBS All Access, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Krasinski, however, will no longer host the show. Instead, he’ll step into a producing role, with a new host to be announced at a later date. After the episodes stream on All Access, they’ll “move to a number of the company’s linear networks,” according to the Reporter. It’s unclear which networks will get the show (ViacomCBS owns MTV, Nickelodeon, CBS, Comedy Central, and more), or how long new episodes will stream...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published
News video: John Krasinski Looks Back at Most Touching Moments on 'Some Good News' | THR News

John Krasinski Looks Back at Most Touching Moments on 'Some Good News' | THR News 01:47

 John Krasinski Looks Back at Most Touching Moments on 'Some Good News' | THR News

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Nurse Emily' Brings COVID-19 News With A Little Laughter [Video]

'Nurse Emily' Brings COVID-19 News With A Little Laughter

New YouTube series

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 06:34Published
John Krasinski taking a break from Some Good News show [Video]

John Krasinski taking a break from Some Good News show

John Krasinski has confirmed he will be taking a break from making his Some Good News web show.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:44Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Christine Baranski on season four of "The Good Fight"

Tony and Emmy-winning actress Christine Baranski joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about the newest season of the hit series "The Good Fight," now streaming on...
CBS News

John Krasinski gets emotional sharing 'Some Good News' highlights, celeb bloopers, and adorable guest anchors

John Krasinski's YouTube show Some Good News has served up sweetness and light in the midst of All This, and racked up over two and a half million YouTube...
Mashable

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SeanDMackNYC

Sean D. Mack John Krasinski’s adorable YouTube series ‘Some Good News’ is moving to CBS All Access https://t.co/XFVBDeqH4F https://t.co/cunVotmImb 25 minutes ago

ShannonAlcorn

Shannon Alcorn RT @verge: John Krasinski’s adorable YouTube series "Some Good News" is moving to CBS All Access https://t.co/7YcmvF2GDJ https://t.co/zOYeD… 27 minutes ago

digitallifest10

Digitallifestyleserve John Krasinski’s adorable YouTube series ‘Some Good News’ is moving to CBS All Access - https://t.co/X0OnmSaypV https://t.co/BfTcmhDDIi 32 minutes ago

wtagraphix

WTA Graphix, Inc. RT @WebDesignHat: John Krasinski’s adorable YouTube series ‘Some Good News’ is moving to CBS All Access https://t.co/DHL3rqGMQE https://t.c… 43 minutes ago

WebDesignHat

Web Design Hat John Krasinski’s adorable YouTube series ‘Some Good News’ is moving to CBS All Access https://t.co/DHL3rqGMQE https://t.co/wZQSUmyHSV 44 minutes ago

amgoth2000

amgoth2000 John Krasinski’s adorable YouTube series ‘Some Good News’ is moving to CBS All Access https://t.co/y0ZzbCK7kX via @Verge 57 minutes ago

itsnerdnews

nerdlynews John Krasinskis adorable YouTube series Some Good News is moving to CBS All Access https://t.co/5D8jysqQnz 58 minutes ago

GCaraman

George Caraman John Krasinski’s adorable YouTube series ‘Some Good News’ is moving to CBS All Access https://t.co/uoOf6Z6Mt1 #tech #feedly 1 hour ago