Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bored at home this weekend? You can play the popular card game 'Cards Against Humanity' with your friends online for free

Business Insider Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Bored at home this weekend? You can play the popular card game 'Cards Against Humanity' with your friends online for free· There's a free version of "Cards Against Humanity" that you can play with your friends online.
· The games allows everyone to remotely see the game, while your individual hand is kept private.
· The games work best when hosting an audio or video call with friends while playing.
· Visit Business Insider's homepage for...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dog and Owner Play Adorable Game of Looping Louie [Video]

Dog and Owner Play Adorable Game of Looping Louie

Occurred on May 3, 2020 / Germany Info from Licensor: "This is me and my 1 year old Australian Shepherd boy 'Spotty'. The clip was recorded on the 3rd of May 2020 during lockdown. We are playing a game..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:41Published
Little girl receives more than 250 birthday cards [Video]

Little girl receives more than 250 birthday cards

A poorly three-year-old faced birthday alone with her mum - until HUNDREDS of strangers sent enough cards and presents to fill their living room. Angel-Louise Lemar was born at 26-weeks, weighing..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Recent related news from verified sources

I played a long-distance version of Settlers of Catan, the wildly popular and complex board game, with 3 of my friends. Here's how you can do it from your own home.

I played a long-distance version of Settlers of Catan, the wildly popular and complex board game, with 3 of my friends. Here's how you can do it from your own home.· To practice safe social distancing, my friends and I are staying far apart from each other. · That means we won't be able to play Settlers of Catan, the...
Business Insider

GTA V will reportedly be free to download on the Epic Store soon

GTA V will reportedly be free to download on the Epic Store soonGet ready to have your entire weekend wasted: word on the street is smash-hit GTA V might soon be free to download. Epic Games Store is gearing up to offer the...
The Next Web

You Might Like


Tweets about this

crash_signal

Crash Signal Bored at home this weekend? You can play the popular card game 'Cards Against Humanity' with your friends online fo… https://t.co/QgmYF1mrja 11 minutes ago

Lindhurst_Eng

Lindhurst Engineers Getting bored at home & looking for a fun way to spend this long weekend? How about making your own 'hill climb' ra… https://t.co/JSfFNJWqet 4 hours ago

tonyaleeh

Tonyalee Don’t be bored this weekend - here are 50 Tnings You Can Do at Home! https://t.co/W3gNIwi5g4 5 hours ago

jirsbangalore

JIRS Bangalore #FridayFacts Bored at home? Consider forming a new habit or igniting a passion that you could never find time for… https://t.co/WeLyfAPm52 5 hours ago

fit2_k

KFit2HEALTH RT @gripadventure: It’s going to be hot so if your Bored of staying at home this Bank Holiday weekend come social distance with us on our c… 7 hours ago

southava

Annie Chan | CMO | Virtual Reality Escape Rooms NEW PLAY AT HOME ESCAPE GAME + WIN A VR ESCAPE ROOM ADVENTURE🧝‍♂️🧝‍♀️🧙‍♂️🧙‍♀️🏰 BORED? NO PLANS this weekend? Want… https://t.co/q4ahlT2mFm 10 hours ago

TehBeardedGabe

Gabe with The Beard 🧔 Anyone doing anything for this three day weekend? I'm finna be bored AF at home. 12 hours ago

triathlete2210

Tribrarian #shareSomethingGood Bored at home? Try an IKEA blanket fort or two - my inner child may explore these a bit this we… https://t.co/qbkRgREMjc 21 hours ago