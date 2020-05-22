Bored at home this weekend? You can play the popular card game 'Cards Against Humanity' with your friends online for free
Friday, 22 May 2020 () · There's a free version of "Cards Against Humanity" that you can play with your friends online.
· The games allows everyone to remotely see the game, while your individual hand is kept private.
· The games work best when hosting an audio or video call with friends while playing.
· Visit Business Insider's homepage for...
Occurred on May 3, 2020 / Germany Info from Licensor: "This is me and my 1 year old Australian Shepherd boy 'Spotty'. The clip was recorded on the 3rd of May 2020 during lockdown. We are playing a game..