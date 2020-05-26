India’s contact tracing app is going open source

Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () India said it will publicly release the source code of its contact tracing app, Aarogya Setu, in a relief to privacy and security experts who have been advocating for this ever since the app launched in early April. Ajay Prakash Sawhney, secretary in the ministry of electronics and information technology, made the announcement on Tuesday, […]
In a press conference held in Delhi on May 26, CEO of NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant said that Aarogya Setu app is now open source and has identified more than 3000 hotspots in 3-17 days ahead of time. Kant said, "Aarogya Setu app is now open source. Transparency, privacy and security have been the core...