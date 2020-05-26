Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India’s contact tracing app is going open source

TechCrunch Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
India said it will publicly release the source code of its contact tracing app, Aarogya Setu, in a relief to privacy and security experts who have been advocating for this ever since the app launched in early April. Ajay Prakash Sawhney, secretary in the ministry of electronics and information technology, made the announcement on Tuesday, […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Aarogya Setu app identified more than 3000 COVID-19 hotspots: NITI Aayog

Aarogya Setu app identified more than 3000 COVID-19 hotspots: NITI Aayog 01:56

 In a press conference held in Delhi on May 26, CEO of NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant said that Aarogya Setu app is now open source and has identified more than 3000 hotspots in 3-17 days ahead of time. Kant said, "Aarogya Setu app is now open source. Transparency, privacy and security have been the core...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

UK contact-tracing phone app against coronavirus to miss deadline [Video]

UK contact-tracing phone app against coronavirus to miss deadline

Bureaucracy and new tweaks needed mean app for mobile phone contact tracing will miss June 1 deadline.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:46Published
Alabama developing coronavirus contact tracing app [Video]

Alabama developing coronavirus contact tracing app

Alabama developing coronavirus contact tracing app

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished

Tweets about this

sarathipati

Partha Sarathi RT @TechCrunch: India's contact tracing app is going open source https://t.co/BlyDJjTTSR by @refsrc 13 minutes ago

cmsnice_com

CMSnice India’s contact-tracing app is going open-source - https://t.co/nIxLTStuJ6 26 minutes ago

NaveenVelu19

Naveen Velu India’s contact-tracing app is going open-source https://t.co/tm59CX1b3U 38 minutes ago

SkyTreasure

SkyTreasure India's contact-tracing app is going open-source https://t.co/bzCnJzYmUs 44 minutes ago

9ja_legal

9jalegal India’s contact-tracing app is going open-source – TechCrunch https://t.co/JectyWJeeG 1 hour ago

Techy_Lawyer

Techylawyer India’s contact-tracing app is going open-source – TechCrunch https://t.co/IWlF4ZZp8A https://t.co/zxPRgS7TjA 1 hour ago

Propane_Digital

Propane Tech | India’s contact-tracing app is going open-source https://t.co/Meo6n1IZHy 1 hour ago

mrtoughdev

Tough Developer India’s contact-tracing app is going open-source, read more https://t.co/NvykA6wFuY 1 hour ago