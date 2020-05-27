Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meet the 20 most powerful WarnerMedia execs and their top deputies. Here are the leaders who will help HBO Max battle Netflix and define AT&T's TV future. (T)

Business Insider Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Meet the 20 most powerful WarnerMedia execs and their top deputies. Here are the leaders who will help HBO Max battle Netflix and define AT&T's TV future. (T)· *WarnerMedia has launched HBO Max, its new flagship streaming-video service that will be the online home of all its entertainment brands, from DC to HBO and Cartoon Network.*
· *The streaming debut came after a nearly two-year executive shakeup that started when AT&T exec John Stankey began integrating the entertainment...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: HBO Max Makes Its Official Debut

HBO Max Makes Its Official Debut 03:56

 HBO jumps into the streaming wars with its newest platform HBO Max. In conjunction with Crunchyroll, the service will provide 10,000 hours of content including the cult-classic Game of Thrones.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Disney World Set to Open in July, Jimmy Fallon Apologizes for Blackface & More | THR News [Video]

Disney World Set to Open in July, Jimmy Fallon Apologizes for Blackface & More | THR News

Disney World sets a July reopening, Jimmy Fallon apologizes after a 'SNL' clip of him in blackface resurfaces and the magic of Harry Potter is on HBO Max.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:11Published
Everything you can find on the new HBO Max streaming service [Video]

Everything you can find on the new HBO Max streaming service

10,000 hours of your favorite TV shows and movies are now on HBO Max

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:55Published

Tweets about this

freeag8

ENTREPRENEURIAL ECOSYSTEM RT @businessinsider: Meet the 20 most powerful WarnerMedia execs and their top deputies. Here are the leaders who will help HBO Max battle… 2 hours ago

TechInvestNews

Tech Investor News Meet the 20 most powerful WarnerMedia execs and their top deputies. Here are the leaders who will he (Ashley Rodrig… https://t.co/7Qgso21GX1 3 hours ago

aurelienpiat

Aurélien Meet the 20 most powerful WarnerMedia execs and their top deputies. Here are the leaders who will help H... https://t.co/JYSPggDvgG #tech 3 hours ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Meet the 20 most powerful WarnerMedia execs and their top deputies. Here are the leaders who will help HBO Max batt… https://t.co/gbQmV3jyKY 4 hours ago