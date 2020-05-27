Global  

Watch NASA and SpaceX launch astronauts (updated)

engadget Wednesday, 27 May 2020
This afternoon NASA astronauts will take off from US soil for the first time since NASA’s space shuttle program ended in 2011. The launch is historic for another reason too. It will be the first time NASA launches astronauts in a SpaceX spacecraft, a...
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: NASA, SpaceX try once again to launch American astronauts to Space Station

NASA, SpaceX try once again to launch American astronauts to Space Station 01:15

 NASA and SpaceX are scheduled to launch astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken on a mission to the International Space Station at 3:22 pm Eastern Time. 'Demo -2' launch marks the first flight of NASA crew from the US soil since 2011 and the first launch of a rocket owned by a private company:...

