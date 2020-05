Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Tesla's board certified a financial milestone that unlocks the first tranche — worth more than $700 million — of an unprecedented multibillion-dollar pay package for CEO Elon Musk, according a document filed Thursday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The milestone allows Musk to purchase the first grouping or tranche of nearly 1.69 million shares