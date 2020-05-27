SpaceX is set to launch astronauts on Wednesday. Here's how Elon Musk's company became NASA's best shot at resurrecting American spaceflight.
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () · SpaceX is set to launch two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station on Wednesday.
· If successful, it will be the first crewed US spacecraft launch since the end of NASA's space shuttle program in 2011.
· The historic launch is the product of NASA's Commercial Crew program, a partnership between the space...
For the first time in nearly a decade, astronauts will blast into orbit from American soil. Liftoff is scheduled for Wednesday at 4:33pm ET from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Get to know the astronauts on this mission: Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley.