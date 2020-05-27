Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SpaceX is set to launch astronauts on Wednesday. Here's how Elon Musk's company became NASA's best shot at resurrecting American spaceflight.

Business Insider Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
SpaceX is set to launch astronauts on Wednesday. Here's how Elon Musk's company became NASA's best shot at resurrecting American spaceflight.· SpaceX is set to launch two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station on Wednesday.
·  If successful, it will be the first crewed US spacecraft launch since the end of NASA's space shuttle program in 2011.
· The historic launch is the product of NASA's Commercial Crew program, a partnership between the space...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: WE EXTRA: Meet The Astronauts For Wednesday’s NASA/SpaceX Flight

WE EXTRA: Meet The Astronauts For Wednesday’s NASA/SpaceX Flight 00:59

 For the first time in nearly a decade, astronauts will blast into orbit from American soil. Liftoff is scheduled for Wednesday at 4:33pm ET from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Get to know the astronauts on this mission: Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley.

Related videos from verified sources

Animation of Nasa SpaceX mission ahead of launch [Video]

Animation of Nasa SpaceX mission ahead of launch

Nasa and SpaceX are on course to make history on Wednesday as they launch two astronauts into space from US soil for the first time since 2011. Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will journey to the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:41Published
Countdown To Liftoff: NASA and SpaceX Are Ready For Wednesday's Historic Blastoff [Video]

Countdown To Liftoff: NASA and SpaceX Are Ready For Wednesday's Historic Blastoff

NASA astronauts are set to blast off from U-S for the first time in nearly a decade. Elon Musk’s Space-X is at the controls, with the Falcon Nine rocket set to launch.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:43Published

Related news from verified sources

NASA due to resume human spaceflight from U.S. soil with SpaceX Florida launch

SpaceX, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's private rocket company, was scheduled to launch two Americans into orbit on Wednesday from Florida on a mission that...
Reuters Also reported by •WorldNews

Musk's SpaceX set for debut astronaut mission, renewing NASA's crewed launch program

Entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX is set to launch two American astronauts to the International Space Station on Wednesday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sharmajitalks

Harshit_sharma4 RT @nytimes: Years ago, SpaceX nearly went out of business. On Wednesday, Elon Musk’s company will attempt to launch NASA astronauts to orb… 19 seconds ago

carsley_ann

Catherine Ann Carsley RT @OANN: Good morning! Tune in to One America News for the latest! (Photo: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is seen on the launch pad Wednesday m… 24 seconds ago

Leshasselhikes

Lesley Cox RT @cspan: LIVE on C-SPAN2: Watch the flight preparations and liftoff of the first commercial spacecraft to carry NASA astronauts into orbi… 27 seconds ago

BBeisner

Brian Beisner headed into Wednesday (May 27) launch of the Demo-2 mission, which will send NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug H… https://t.co/5STOC5OKhT 3 minutes ago

toongabbieagen1

toongabbieagencies RT @WSJGraphics: SpaceX plans to launch two NASA astronauts into orbit Wednesday, as company founder Elon Musk tries to reset space explora… 7 minutes ago

Kalkancioglu

Canan Kalkancıoğlu RT @CNN: On Wednesday, SpaceX will attempt to launch two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station in a mission called Demo-2. It… 7 minutes ago

Kalkancioglu

Canan Kalkancıoğlu RT @cnni: On Wednesday, SpaceX will attempt to launch two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station in a mission called Demo-2. I… 7 minutes ago

BeardTrade

Tradebeard RT @realwillmeade: $TSLA A tropical storm may scrub SpaceX's history-making rocket launch of 2 astronauts on Wednesday https://t.co/g82AM3H… 8 minutes ago