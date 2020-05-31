Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elon Musk said he was 'overcome with emotion' over SpaceX launch and the task of bringing astronauts home: 'I'm getting choked up, I'm sorry.'

Business Insider Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Elon Musk said he was 'overcome with emotion' over SpaceX launch and the task of bringing astronauts home: 'I'm getting choked up, I'm sorry.'· Elon Musk said he was "overcome with emotion" after SpaceX's first-ever astronaut launch on Saturday.
· Though his adrenaline was at "100%" during the first launch attempt on Wednesday, the SpaceX CEO said he didn't feel nervous at all this weekend.
· Musk got choked up talking about his responsibility to bring the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Historic SpaceX launch sends NASA astronauts into space

Historic SpaceX launch sends NASA astronauts into space 01:28

 SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, launched two Americans toward orbit from Florida on Saturday in a mission that marks the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from U.S. soil in nine years. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Related videos from verified sources

SpaceX Launches Into History [Video]

SpaceX Launches Into History

NASA successfully launched astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station on a SpaceX rocket on Saturday afternoon.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:42Published
SpaceX, NASA Make History With Falcon 9 Launch [Video]

SpaceX, NASA Make History With Falcon 9 Launch

NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off Saturday afternoon, beginning a new era of commercial space flight; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:25Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JamesTKapo

JamesT.Kapogiannis RT @businessinsider: Elon Musk said he was 'overcome with emotion' over SpaceX launch and the task of bringing astronauts home: 'I'm gettin… 4 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Elon Musk said he was 'overcome with emotion' over SpaceX launch and the task of bringing astronauts home: 'I'm get… https://t.co/j7PpnFK5tr 6 minutes ago

NEWSFORFOREX1

NEWS FOR FOREX Elon Musk said he was ‘overcome with emotion’ over SpaceX launch and the task of bringing astronauts home: ‘I’m get… https://t.co/P5CmLKH3S4 29 minutes ago

UpNewsBot

Uplifting News Bot Elon Musk said he was 'overcome with emotion' over SpaceX launch and the task of bringing astronauts home: 'I'm ... /bit.ly/2Xg3VxB 1 hour ago