Elon Musk's biggest worry about SpaceX's first astronaut mission isn't the rocket launch — it's the spaceship's return to Earth
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () · SpaceX is set to launch its first astronauts to the International Space Station on Saturday — a mission that would make history, but is not without significant risks.
· Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, has said his biggest concern is not the rocket launch, though: It's safely returning NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug...
SpaceX likely to go ahead with historic space mission on May 30. On May 28, SpaceX had to call off the launch due to bad weather. Two NASA astronauts set to go to space on SpaceX's Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket. It would be the first human space flight on a private craft. It would also be the...