Elon Musk's biggest worry about SpaceX's first astronaut mission isn't the rocket launch — it's the spaceship's return to Earth

Saturday, 30 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· SpaceX is set to launch its first

· Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, has said his biggest concern is not the ... · SpaceX is set to launch its first astronauts to the International Space Station on Saturday — a mission that would make history, but is not without significant risks.· Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, has said his biggest concern is not the rocket launch , though: It's safely returning NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug 👓 View full article

