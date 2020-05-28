Global  

Satirical websites are testing Facebook's policy on not being the 'arbiter of truth' by running false headlines claiming Mark Zuckerberg is dead or abusive (FB)

Business Insider Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Satirical websites are testing Facebook's policy on not being the 'arbiter of truth' by running false headlines claiming Mark Zuckerberg is dead or abusive (FB)· Two satirical websites are testing Facebook's stance that it shouldn't be the "arbiter of truth."
· The websites shared satirical articles with fictional headlines about CEO Mark Zuckerberg to Facebook on Wednesday.
· The posts came just as Zuckerberg had reiterated the company's stance on freedom of expression during...
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Zuckerberg Says Facebook Won’t Be ‘Arbiter of Truth’, After Twitter Flags Trump Tweets

Zuckerberg Says Facebook Won’t Be ‘Arbiter of Truth’, After Twitter Flags Trump Tweets 01:10

 Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg disagrees with Twitter’s decision to flag some of President Trump’s tweets over mail-in voting as “misleading”, saying the social media platform “made the wrong decision.” Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Tweets about this

Sensiablue

Sensia Satirical websites are testing Facebook's policy on not being the 'arbiter of truth' by running false headlines cla… https://t.co/iHNcLTkVsT 32 seconds ago

londonerized

misteriridescent RT @businessinsider: Satirical websites are testing Facebook's policy on not being the 'arbiter of truth' by running false headlines claimi… 15 minutes ago

Dakota33172056

Dakota Satirical websites are testing Facebook's policy on not being the 'arbiter of truth' by running false headlines cla… https://t.co/Y7RJdEO9Qr 18 minutes ago

nickwingfield

Nick Wingfield RT @robaeprice: Satirical websites are testing Mark Zuckerberg's claim that Facebook's policy is to not be the "arbiter of truth" by runnin… 38 minutes ago

robaeprice

Rob Price Satirical websites are testing Mark Zuckerberg's claim that Facebook's policy is to not be the "arbiter of truth" b… https://t.co/LeZ6B7REJY 46 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Satirical websites are testing Facebook's policy on not being the 'arbiter of truth' by running false headlines cla… https://t.co/coKdcI5rKs 51 minutes ago