Satirical websites are testing Facebook's policy on not being the 'arbiter of truth' by running false headlines claiming Mark Zuckerberg is dead or abusive (FB)
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () · Two satirical websites are testing Facebook's stance that it shouldn't be the "arbiter of truth."
· The websites shared satirical articles with fictional headlines about CEO Mark Zuckerberg to Facebook on Wednesday.
· The posts came just as Zuckerberg had reiterated the company's stance on freedom of expression during...
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg disagrees with Twitter’s decision to flag some of President Trump’s tweets over mail-in voting as “misleading”, saying the social media platform “made the wrong decision.” Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.