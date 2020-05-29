Global  

'How many people can watch HBO Go at once?': Here's the number of devices you can connect to one account, and how it compares to HBO's competition

Business Insider Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
'How many people can watch HBO Go at once?': Here's the number of devices you can connect to one account, and how it compares to HBO's competition· HBO Go allows two devices to stream shows and movies at once.
· You can have up to three registered devices attached to a single HBO Go account. 
· You can check how many devices are currently attached to your account through the Settings menu.
· Compared to rival streaming services, HBO Go is on par with Standard or...
