Sony just delayed its big PlayStation 5 reveal at the last minute as protests rage in the US: 'We do not feel that right now is a time for celebration' (SNE)
|
Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
· *The PlayStation 5, Sony's next-generation game console, was scheduled for a big reveal presentation on June 4. **Sony announced the news on Twitter, and touted the presentation as "a look at the future of gaming on PlayStation 5."*
· That presentation is now postponed, Sony said on June 1. "While we understand gamers...
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this