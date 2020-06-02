Twitter suspended hundreds of accounts that used '#dcblackout' to spread false reports of a communications blackout (TWTR)
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () · *Twitter suspended hundreds of "spammy" accounts on Monday related to the "#dcblackout" hashtag.*
· *The hashtag was associated with the false claim that the federal government, "jammed protesters' phones, stopping them from making calls or protesting online," according to CBS affiliate WUSA9.*
· *Twitter said it suspended...
