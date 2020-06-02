Online clothing retailer Stitch Fix is laying off 1,400 California employees and instead hiring in lower-cost cities like Austin and Minneapolis
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () · Online personal styling retailer Stitch Fix is laying off 1,400 California employees, or about 18% of its total workforce.
· The employees affected can stay with the San Francisco-based company if they relocate — Stitch Fix will start hiring for 2,000 positions in lower-cost cities this summer.
· The company said the...
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the American workforce, Stitch Fix becomes the latest company to announce layoffs. The company will lay off 1,400 workers beginning in September.
