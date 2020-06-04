Notable savings on Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro, deals from $1,580 (Refurb)

Global  

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro from *$1,579.99*. Free shipping is available or Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, you would’ve originally paid $2,399 or more for these models. This is a match of our previous mention. Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro sports an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB or 512GB internal SSD. Ships with four Thunderbolt 3 ports, Touch Bar, Touch ID and more. Includes a one-year warranty. Shop the entire sale here for additional details.

