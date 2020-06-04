Global  

A Twitter user was suspended for 'glorifying violence' after posting exactly what Donald Trump tweets (TWTR)

Business Insider Thursday, 4 June 2020
A Twitter user was suspended for 'glorifying violence' after posting exactly what Donald Trump tweets (TWTR)· A Twitter user recently started an account, @SuspendThePres, where he tweets word-for-word what President Donald Trump posts in an "experiment" to see how long it would take Twitter to suspend his account.
· After three days, Twitter said @SuspendThePres violated policies by "glorifying violence," taking action by...
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Twitter Censors Donald Trump’s Tweet Due to 'Glorifying Violence'

Twitter Censors Donald Trump’s Tweet Due to 'Glorifying Violence' 01:17

 Twitter escalated it’s ongoing feud with Donald Trump on Friday after deciding one of the president’s tweets was violating their rule against “glorifying violence”.

