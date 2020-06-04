A Twitter user was suspended for 'glorifying violence' after posting exactly what Donald Trump tweets (TWTR) Thursday, 4 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· A Twitter user recently started an account, @SuspendThePres, where he tweets word-for-word what President Donald Trump posts in an "experiment" to see how long it would take Twitter to suspend his account.

· After three days, Twitter said @SuspendThePres violated policies by "glorifying violence," taking action by... · A Twitter user recently started an account, @SuspendThePres, where he tweets word-for-word what President Donald Trump posts in an "experiment" to see how long it would take Twitter to suspend his account.· After three days, Twitter said @SuspendThePres violated policies by "glorifying violence," taking action by 👓 View full article

