Elon Musk says the biggest challenge of SpaceX's Starlink internet project is not satellites, but rather 'UFO on a stick' devices users will need to get online Friday, 5 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· SpaceX launched 60 more of its Starlink high-speed internet satellites into orbit on Wednesday, bringing its total fleet to about 480 spacecraft.

· Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX's president and COO, told Aviation Week the rocket company hopes to roll out service by the end of 2020 with about 800 satellites total.

