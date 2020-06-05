Elon Musk says the biggest challenge of SpaceX's Starlink internet project is not satellites, but rather 'UFO on a stick' devices users will need to get online
Friday, 5 June 2020 () · SpaceX launched 60 more of its Starlink high-speed internet satellites into orbit on Wednesday, bringing its total fleet to about 480 spacecraft.
· Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX's president and COO, told Aviation Week the rocket company hopes to roll out service by the end of 2020 with about 800 satellites total.
· But CEO and...