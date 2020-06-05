Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elon Musk says the biggest challenge of SpaceX's Starlink internet project is not satellites, but rather 'UFO on a stick' devices users will need to get online

Business Insider Friday, 5 June 2020 ()
Elon Musk says the biggest challenge of SpaceX's Starlink internet project is not satellites, but rather 'UFO on a stick' devices users will need to get online· SpaceX launched 60 more of its Starlink high-speed internet satellites into orbit on Wednesday, bringing its total fleet to about 480 spacecraft.
· Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX's president and COO, told Aviation Week the rocket company hopes to roll out service by the end of 2020 with about 800 satellites total.
· But CEO and...
1
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: Elon Musk’s Biggest Concern for Historic Demo-2 Mission is Still to Come

Elon Musk’s Biggest Concern for Historic Demo-2 Mission is Still to Come 01:02

 The suspense isn’t over for SpaceX. Elon Musk’s biggest concern during the Demo-2 Mission wasn’t the launch… he’s still holding his breath for another hurdle.

Related videos from verified sources

Stunning SpaceX Video Shows Starlink Satellites Being Deployed [Video]

Stunning SpaceX Video Shows Starlink Satellites Being Deployed

SpaceX recently launched 60 more Starlink internet satellites into orbit and captured the "fairing deploy sequence" in an awesome video they shared on YouTube.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:59Published
Hollywood-like footage shows SpaceX deployment of 60 satellites [Video]

Hollywood-like footage shows SpaceX deployment of 60 satellites

Watch the successful deployment of 60 Starlink satellites. Credit to 'SpaceX'.

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:30Published
SpaceX Launches 60 More Satellites Into Orbit [Video]

SpaceX Launches 60 More Satellites Into Orbit

There are now nearly 500 satellites in the Starlink constellation.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:23Published

Tweets about this

pralhadnasane10

Pralhad Nasane RT @Nicolas_Jambin: Elon Musk says the biggest challenge of SpaceX's #Starlink #internet project is not #satellites, but rather 'UFO on a s… 2 days ago

duncanwc

duncan w craig Elon Musk says the biggest challenge of SpaceX's Starlink internet project is not satellites, but rather 'UFO on a… https://t.co/w9xD40HIUQ 3 days ago

Nicolas_Jambin

Nicolas Jambin Elon Musk says the biggest challenge of SpaceX's #Starlink #internet project is not #satellites, but rather 'UFO on… https://t.co/chBTuhEIyo 4 days ago

josephpconley

Joe Conley RT @trengriffin: "Elon Musk believes perfecting user terminals — devices that will connect subscribers to Starlink — remains a significant… 5 days ago

snzsid

Shahnawaz Siddiqui Humans fear with humans and #ElonMusk fear challenges with #UFOs Elon Musk says the biggest challenge of SpaceX's… https://t.co/t3xHBTjjk5 6 days ago

jasoncartwright

Jason Cartwright Elon Musk says the biggest challenge of SpaceX's Starlink internet project is not satellites, but rather 'UFO on a… https://t.co/ZYwgTFg9xj 6 days ago

trengriffin

Tren Griffin "Elon Musk believes perfecting user terminals — devices that will connect subscribers to Starlink — remains a signi… https://t.co/UA5lc8cU63 6 days ago

72hpesoj

pathfinder We were never alone they were just waiting for us https://t.co/aht6nMvjQc 1 week ago