How to watch UFC 250 Nunes vs. Spencer on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, more

9to5Mac Friday, 5 June 2020 ()
UFC 250 Nunes vs Spencer is slated for the UFC Apex center in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 6th at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Read along for how to watch on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, PC, and more. The fight marks a big moment in UFC history as Nunes could become the first “double champ.”

