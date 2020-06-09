Global  

Twitter now fact-checks ‘5G coronavirus’ tweets even if they’re not conspiracy theories

9to5Mac Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
We already covered some conspiracy theories that have been around the internet about COVID-19 and the 5G network. In order to avoid misinformation, Twitter is now fact-checking all tweets that mention 5G and the new coronavirus, even if they’re not conspiracy theories.

Twitter now fact-checks '5G coronavirus' tweets even if they're not conspiracy theories appeared first on 9to5Mac.
