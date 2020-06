Microsoft asks managers to cancel meetings and events on Juneteenth to give employees a 'day of listening, learning, and engagement' (MSFT) Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

· Microsoft is allowing employees to cancel meetings and use June 19 as "a day of listening, learning, and engagement," according to an email reviewed by Business Insider.

· June 19, known as "Juneteenth," is the day commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.

· Microsoft is allowing employees to cancel meetings and use June 19 as "a day of listening, learning, and engagement," according to an email reviewed by Business Insider.· June 19, known as "Juneteenth," is the day commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.· CEO Satya Nadella and his direct reports plan to

