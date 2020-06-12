Amazon Rawlings Father’s Day sale from $5: Baseball gloves, accessories, more Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Amazon is now offering up to *20% off *a selection of Rawlings sports gear for Father’s Day. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries solid 4+ star ratings. One standout is the Rawlings Player Preferred Adult Baseball/Softball Glove for *$39.98*. Regularly between $55 and $60 or so, today’s offer is matching the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon since holiday 2019. Walmart currently has it on sale for $41. This is a 12.5-inch slow pitch adult baseball glove that’s perfect for playing catch, recreational games, or even your softball league. Features include zero shock palm padding, a “Flex Loop” velcro strap for an adjustable fit, and a solid 4+ star rating from over 1,000 Amazon customers. Head below for even more deals from the Rawlings Amazon Father’s Day sale. more…



The post Amazon Rawlings Father’s Day sale from $5: Baseball gloves, accessories, more appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

