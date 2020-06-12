Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Every new movie you can watch on Disney Plus — from the live-action 'Lady and the Tramp' to the fantasy film 'Artemis Fowl'

Business Insider Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Every new movie you can watch on Disney Plus — from the live-action 'Lady and the Tramp' to the fantasy film 'Artemis Fowl'bundle with Hulu and ESPN+

· *Disney Plus subscribers can stream brand-new feature-length films alongside their favorite Disney movies. *
· *The current lineup of original films includes titles like the Christmas comedy "Noelle," the live-action "Lady and the Tramp," and the fantasy movie "Artemis Fowl."  *
· Other...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Ryan & Toto Review New Releases for the Weekend! [Video]

Ryan & Toto Review New Releases for the Weekend!

Our go-to movie critic Ryan Jay is here just in time for the weekend to talk about some of the newest movie releases. But something’s a little different today...he’s joined by “special guest”..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 05:12Published
Disney Taps Samba TV, Nielsen, Xandr For Ad Scale, Measurement [Video]

Disney Taps Samba TV, Nielsen, Xandr For Ad Scale, Measurement

For Disney, subscription video may have been the headline-grabber over the last year. By April, Disney+ had passed 50 million subscribers. But, while SVoD grows, other parts of the Mouse's empire are..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 04:47Published
Gal Gadot's New Apple TV+ Series, 'The Simpsons' Delivered in 4:3 Aspect Ratio on Disney+ & More | THR News [Video]

Gal Gadot's New Apple TV+ Series, 'The Simpsons' Delivered in 4:3 Aspect Ratio on Disney+ & More | THR News

Gal Gadot's New Apple TV+ Series, 'The Simpsons' Delivered in 4:3 Aspect Ratio on Disney+ & More | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 02:06Published

Tweets about this